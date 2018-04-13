But far from racing to the bank to withdraw £11,700, viewers instead raced to Twitter to share their concerns. Isn't this all a bit... disturbing? Uncanny? And frankly disgusting?

•Warning - explicit content and language •

So: is the rise of sex robots the sign of a fundamental lack of respect for humans – and particularly for women?

Of course, this is a show about sex robots. So there were lots of jokes to be made.

And then there was this:

Others were upset to see men trade in the real thing for a robot...

And to think all that brainpower – and all that technology – has gone into THIS.

But one thing was for sure: The Sex Robots Are Coming definitely started a conversation. Is this really what the future looks like – and what we WANT it to look like?