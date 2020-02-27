Here's everything you need to know about the series...

What is Secrets of the Museum about?

The documentary goes behind the scenes of the world-famous Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Only a small amount of the two million items in the V&A's collection are on display to the public.

Is there a Radio Times review?

Yes, Radio Times critic Alison Graham provided the following take on the second episode:

More like this

There’s much excitement in the theatre and performance department of the Victoria and Albert Museum when a stormtrooper costume from the 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back is taken out of its special drawer ready for display.

Director George Lucas had a tight costume budget of just £90,000 so there are obvious economies – the figure’s footwear is a pair of Chelsea boots painted white.

Unfortunately, a crucial piece is missing – there is no stormtrooper helmet, so one has to be commissioned, using a quite astonishing process that unfolds before the conservator’s amazed eyes, from a specialist prop-maker in Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, the Cast Courts exhibits are given an overhaul, including a copy of a 14th-century sculpture panel from Notre Dame Cathedral. In a sad coincidence, conservators are at work on the panel as news comes through of the devastating fire.

When is Secrets of the Museum on TV?

The next episode airs Thursday 27th February at 8pm on BBC Two, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time in consecutive weeks.

Advertisement

Each episode will be available to view on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.