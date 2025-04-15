These include Suranne Jones's documentary about the witch trials, Silent Witness's Liz Carr's exploration of assisted dying, Gareth Malone's Easter passion and ITV's documentary about Ramadan.

There's also the Word of God podcast and the BBC's bumper celebration of Eid.

The vote is open until 26th May at 11:59pm, with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony on 17th June.

Choose your pick in the poll below – and don't click until you're really sure who you want to win, as once you've clicked, your vote will be submitted!

Read on for this year's nominees and instructions on how to cast your vote.

Better Off Dead, available now on iPlayer

As the UK considers legalising the right to die, this documentary on assisted dying, authored by Silent Witness actor and disability rights activist Liz Carr, was an unflinching account of the right to life.

Gareth Malone's Easter Passion, BBC One

He may be tackling Handel’s Messiah this year, but everyone’s favourite choirmaster has Easter form. In 2024, Gareth Malone took eight enthusiastic strangers from total unfamiliarity with classical music to performing Bach’s St John Passion in just 11 weeks, engaging not just with the discipline of choral singing but also the emotional power and significance of the Passion story.

Ramadan: A Journey Across Britain, available now on ITVX

Journalist Shehab Khan followed Islam’s holy month, which is observed by many of Britain’s 4 million Muslims. Talking to people around the country, Khan discovered how identity and spirituality are expressed during Ramadan.

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials, available now on C4 streaming

Suranne Jones turned from drama to documentary to tell the story of the notorious Pendleton witch trials, part of a pattern of persecution that swept Europe 400 years ago during an age of religious ferment. She asked if fearful leaders in search of scapegoats in tumultuous times are capable of launching witchhunts today.

Eid Live/Celebrity Eid, available now via BBC iPlayer

From Bradford Central Mosque, Jason Mohammad presented the BBC’s landmark coverage of Eid — the first time the act of worship had ever been shown live by a mainstream UK broadcaster. He also met celebrities, including stand-up comics Shazia Mirza and Fatiha El-Ghorri, who explained what Eid meant to them.

Word of God, available now via BBC Sounds

In this podcast series, art sleuth Ben Lewis unravelled the complex story of the evangelical billionaire Green family’s mission to build a Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, and how it became embroiled in controversy around fake, stolen and looted artefacts.

