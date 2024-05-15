Having previously been investigated in various documentaries, this three-parter will explore the creation of the website "during the dot com boom", speaking to those who used the site and the hack that saw millions of users' intimate data revealed.

One couple who feature in the documentary are YouTubers Sam and Nia Rader, whose marriage was laid bare when Sam's details were found during the Ashley Madison hack - but are they still together?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who are Sam and Nia in Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal?

Nia on Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal. Netflix

Sam and Nia are a husband and wife who are at the centre of new Netflix documentary Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal.

The pair found fame after a video of them lip-syncing to Love Is an Open Door from Frozen generated 22 million views.

As of 2024, the couple have over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube, which chronicles their "ups, the downs, the fun and the fails".

The description of their channel reads: "By way of introduction, this is Symphony (13), Abram (10), Juliet (8) and, finally, Josie (2). Grow along with us as we take marriage, parenting and family drama head-on and strive to live in Godly community with others on a daily basis."

What happened between Sam and Nia in Ashley Madison?

As described in the documentary, Sam was a user on the Ashley Madison site whose personal details were revealed during the hack.

While he admits to using it, he explains that he had never met up with other users or engaged in an affair.

In a video posted to their YouTube account, Sam admitted he made an account in 2013.

"This is an issue that is in our past," Sam said. "This was before I got onto YouTube. This was brought to my wife's attention. She has forgiven me for this mistake that I made in opening the account.

"I have sought forgiveness from God and He has forgiven me, so I have been completely cleansed of this sin."

He noted that he made the account out of "fleshly desires and simple curiosity".

Are Sam and Nia still together?

Sam on Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal. Netflix

Yes! Based on the documentary and their social media channels, Sam and Nia are still married.

The pair post regularly on their joint Instagram page and their YouTube channel.

They often share photos of them with their children, as well as throwback posts of their older and more popular videos.

On their Instagram, Nia has shared what they have told their children about the documentary, as well as why they chose to take part and share their story on a much wider level.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now.

