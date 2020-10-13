The fans of "one of the all time greats" were watching the documentary in big numbers.

Burrow's gutsy attitude was an inspiration to many watching.

One posted: "Watching Rob Burrow in BBC2 now. If we want a reminder of what’s important in life, I can’t think of a better way to spend 30mins. What an inspiration, what a guy #RobBurrow".

MND occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord called motor neurones stop working properly and is also known as neurodegeneration.

There was a lot of respect and admiration shows to his wife, Lindsey, as well.

The diminutive scrum-half (he stands 5ft 4in) was always told he was too small to play professional rugby league. At just over 10 stone he faced players almost twice his size. But his career record made a nonsense of that assessment. He played 493 times for Leeds, 15 times for England and five times for Great Britain.

Many of social media had the same message: size doesn't matter.

Some rugby league fans were hopeful Leeds would lift the Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Burrows' behalf. They play Salford Red Devils in Saturday's match.

The documentary had the same effect on many watching. One summed up the sentiment on social media: "#robburrow tough to watch the documentary tonight, but what an inspirational man. Cried my eyes out. His family are wonderful and such a great support network. I pray a cure is found for all MND sufferers asap. Keep fighting Rob."

Find out more about MND at the Motor Neurone Disease Association.