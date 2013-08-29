Hawking will debut on 19 September at the Cambridge Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with the professor. In the following clip from the film, the 71-year-old recalls the fame he achieved following the publication of his world record-breaking bestseller A Brief History of Time back in 1988.

Hawking went on to appear on a string of chat shows – including interviews with Terry Wogan and Sir David Frost – and got the chance to guest-star on his favourite sci-fi series Star Trek. Listen to him narrate his experiences in the clip below...

Hawking is released in UK cinemas on 20 September. Professor Stephen Hawking will be taking part in a live Q&A after the Cambridge Film Festival screening which will be beamed live to cinemas across the UK.

It's available to own on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download from 23 September.

