Professor Stephen Hawking recalls his Star Trek cameo in clip from new documentary
The world-renowned physicist looks back on the success of A Brief History of Time in this new footage from Hawking
There's no denying Professor Stephen Hawking has lived an extraordinary life. In his new documentary, Hawking, the physicist writes and narrates his experiences over the course of his 50-year career.
The world-famous physicist – who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease half a century ago and given just two years to live – retells his path from boyhood under-achiever to renowned scientist, a journey that has seen him travel and work across the globe.
Hawking will debut on 19 September at the Cambridge Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with the professor. In the following clip from the film, the 71-year-old recalls the fame he achieved following the publication of his world record-breaking bestseller A Brief History of Time back in 1988.
Hawking went on to appear on a string of chat shows – including interviews with Terry Wogan and Sir David Frost – and got the chance to guest-star on his favourite sci-fi series Star Trek. Listen to him narrate his experiences in the clip below...
Hawking is released in UK cinemas on 20 September. Professor Stephen Hawking will be taking part in a live Q&A after the Cambridge Film Festival screening which will be beamed live to cinemas across the UK.
It's available to own on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download from 23 September.