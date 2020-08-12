From meetings with Mother Teresa to the funeral of Gianni Versace, Princess Diana spent the last few months of her life attending various events in the public eye. Here's a timeline of the period leading up to her death.

May 22nd, 1997

Diana Princess of Wales in Lehore Getty Images

In late May, Diana visited Lehore, Pakistan to raise money for The Shaukat Memorial Hospital – a cancer clinic set up by cricketer and current prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. She was joined by journalist and Khan's then-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Diana had visited the hospital's children ward in 1996, as she was a big supporter of cancer charities during her life.

June 3rd, 1997

Princess Diana meets members of the cast of an English National Ballet production of 'Swan Lake', at the Royal Albert Hall Getty Images

At the start of June, Diana visited the Royal Albert Hall in London to meet cast members of the English National Ballet's production of Swan Lake.

June 18th, 1997

Princess Diana, Princess of Wales holds hands with Mother Teresa Getty Images

On 18th June, Diana met with Catholic nun Mother Teresa in the Bronx and the pair walked hand-in-hand in the New York City borough.

Mother Teresa died on 5th September 1997, a few days after the Princess of Wales' death. During Diana's burial, she was buried with a set of rosary beads gifted to her from Mother Teresa.

June 22nd, 1997

Diana, Princess Of Wales, With Marguerite Littman, Founder Of The Aids Crisis Trust, at an auction of her dresses Getty Images

On 22nd June, Diana attended a gala party at Christie's, where she held an auction for some of her most iconic dresses and suits. All proceeds earned from the event – which totted up to $3.25 million – were donated to AIDS and cancer charities.

Designs sold at the auction included the Victor Edelstein blue velvet gown, worn when Diana danced at the White House with John Travolta, which sold for $222,500.

July 1st, 1997

Diana, Princess Of Wales At The Tate Gallery For A Gala To Celebrate The Tate's 100th Birthday Getty Images

On July 1st, Diana went to a 100th anniversary celebration of the Tate Gallery in London on the day of her 36th birthday.

The dinner, which was sponsored by Chanel, was attended by 500 guests, with Diana wearing a black evening dress designed by Jacques Azagury. The Princess received over 90 bouquets of flowers from admirers at the event.

July 17th, 1997

Diana and Dodi Fayed in St Tropez Getty Images

In July, Diana holidayed with sons William (15) and Harry (12) in St. Tropez whilst visiting Dodi Fayed, son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Fayed.

It was reportedly on this holiday where Diana and Dodi Fayed grew close and began a romantic relationship.

July 22nd, 1997

Diana with Elton John and David Furnish Getty Images

On 22nd July, Diana attended a funeral service in Milan for friend and designer Gianni Versace, who was shot on 15th July outside of his Florida mansion.

She sat beside Elton John and Sting at the memorial service, which journalist and Princess Diana biographer Tina Brown described as a turning point. "The murder of the flamboyant fashion star Gianni Versace... while Diana was on Fayed's yacht, was a meteor shower in the exploding sky of her final summer," she wrote.

August 9th, 1997

Diana, Princess of Wales makes a three day visit to Bosnia Getty Images

On 9th August, Diana traveled to Bosnia as part of her campaign to raise awareness of landmines and the devastating effect they have on people's lives.

She spent three days on the trip, which was organised by US-based charity Landmine Survivors Network. Throughout her life, Diana campaigned for the banning of landmines and was the patron of HALO Trust – an organisation that removes debris left by war.

Late August 1997

Towards the end of August, Diana spent time on Dodi Fayed's luxury yacht, cruising on the Mediterranean. They travelled from the South of France to Sardinia, and then flew to Paris on Saturday 30th August.

August 30th-31st, 1997

The Ritz Hotel in Paris Getty Images

Diana and Dodi Fayed travelled to Paris together, where they ate at the Ritz hotel. They then left in a limousine pursued by photographers on motorbikes, leading to the fatal crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel which killed the Princess of Wales, Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul.

