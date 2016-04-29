Prince William cites Attenborough as the “single most important impact in my conservation thinking” while Cameron describes him as “the greatest naturalist on the planet”.

William adds “When I was a young boy I used to love turning on the television and watching David’s programmes and really feeling like I was, either back out in Africa or I was learning about something magical and almost out of this planet. There’s something very calming and sort of warm about his programmes, there’s something very reassuring about seeing David Attenborough on BBC1 doing his documentaries.”

Cameron’s message includes the following words: “Like so many, I grew up watching you and learning from you as your enthusiasm opened my eyes to the natural world around me. Your lifelong service has created the most extraordinary educational legacy and even today you’re pioneering the latest technologies. Britain is incredibly proud to have the greatest naturalist on the planet, for just as you treasure the world so the world, rightly, treasures you.”

More like this

Recorded in front of a studio audience, the programme sees Kirsty Young talking to Sir David about his career.

They are joined by those who have worked with him, including broadcasters Michael Palin and Chris Packham and conservationists Sarah Watson and Ian Redmond.

Advertisement

Attenborough at 90 airs on BBC1 at 7pm on Sunday 8th May