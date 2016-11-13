Last night, the nation was gripped by the most intense face-off between a racer snake and a baby iguana the world has ever seen, thanks to Planet Earth II.

Advertisement

A small, unassuming iguana – just recently hatched and new to the world, full of optimism and light and with a spring in its step – was set upon by dozens of racer snakes. The baby iguana was, as you would be, quite perturbed. It scampered off as fast as it could, clambering up rocks to try and escape. But – spoiler alert – it wasn’t enough. Hell, those snakes could climb. And the sheer number of them. There were so many. It was a relentless, apocalyptic nightmare.