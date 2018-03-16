Twitter: @revkatebottley

Instagram: @revkatebottley

Bio Reverend Kate Bottley is a TV vicar. She is well-known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox, as well as hosting Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2 and appearing on BBC1’s Songs of Praise.

More like this

What were you hoping to experience when travelling the famous medieval pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago?

"I was hoping to meet some great people, have conversations and find out more about myself. I also wanted to understand something about why people would put themselves through something so physically tough in order to find enlightenment."

What was the most surprising thing you learned?

"That people walk for fun and to meet God. Although I’m more likely to find the divine in my companion than in the view. I was also surprised that many people seemed to do the Camino after a major life change, such as divorce or retirement. It seems it is a dream for so many people."

Advertisement

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2