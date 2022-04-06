With each the TV personalities – ranging from Nick Hewer to Scarlett Moffatt – subscribing to a different religion, the three-part series follows the group as they learn more about Saint Columba: an Irish monk born 1,500 years ago who spread faith across Ireland and Scotland.

Coming to BBC Two this week is Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles, a brand new docuseries in which seven celebrities trek across Ireland and Scotland as they reflect on their relationship with faith.

Travelling 1,600km from Donegal to Iona, Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles will see the celebrities live as modern-day pilgrims – but will the trip make them re-evaluate the way they think about themselves and their beliefs?

Here's everything you need to know about Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles release date

Pilgrimage to the Scottish Isles kicks off on BBC Two on Friday 8th April at 9pm.

The three-part series will air every Friday throughout April, with catch-up available on BBC iPlayer.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles celebrity line-up

Seven celebrities, all of whom subscribe to different religions, are taking part in the pilgrimage from Donegal to the Scottish isle of Iona and they are as follows:

Non-conforming pagan and interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Practising Sikh and cricketer Monty Panesar

Jewish actor Louisa Clein

Agnostic TV personality Nick Hewer

Christian social media influencer Scarlett Moffatt

Muslim comedian Shazia Mirza

Lapsed Christian and Paralympian Will Bayley

Only six of the celebrities start the pilgrimage in Donegal, with Will Bayley being held up by an international sports event, however he joins the group a few days later.

What is Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles about?

BBC

Pilgrimage to the Scottish Isles is a new BBC Two docuseries, which follows seven TV personalities with different faiths and beliefs as they backpack across Ireland and Scotland to learn about Saint Columba – an Irish monk who helped spread Christianity in those countries 1,500 years ago.

Travelling from Donegal in the Republic of Ireland to the Scottish isle of Iona, the group will be travelling over 1,600km by road and sea to visit key places of worship in rural communities. "Will this journey of a lifetime change the way they think about themselves and their beliefs?" the BBC teases.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles trailer

BBC Two is yet to release a trailer for Pilgrimage to the Scottish Isles but watch this space.

We'll keep this page updated as and when a clip arrives.

Pilgrimage: The Road to the Scottish Isles airs on Friday 8th April at 9pm on BBC Two. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.