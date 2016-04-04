Piers Morgan to meet with some of America’s most notorious female murderers
New documentary Killer Women with Piers Morgan will see the broadcaster tackle serious issues
Journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan looks to be walking in the footsteps of filmmakers like Louis Theroux and Trevor McDonald for his next project, which will see Morgan go behind the bars of America’s prisons to meet some of the country’s most famous female murderers.
Taking place over two hour-long episodes, Killer Women with Piers Morgan will see him travel through Texas and Florida to meet his interviewees, including a femme fatale accused of luring an oil magnate to his death and a teenager who smothered her family.
Morgan will also speak to others (including family and friends) affected by the crime, digging deeper into the stories to try and find out the full truth of the imprisoned women’s tales.
“Female killers remain a relatively rare breed and the access that Plum Pictures have secured presents a unique opportunity for Piers to bring viewers a genuine insight into the characters and circumstances of women who have committed the ultimate crime,” ITV factual controller Jo Clinton-Davis said in a release.
Series director Stuart Crabb added: “This is Piers as we have not seen him before...but he is so well suited to this genre. Years of honing his interview technique really paid off in some compelling confrontations with some of America’s most infamous female killers.”