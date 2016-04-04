Morgan will also speak to others (including family and friends) affected by the crime, digging deeper into the stories to try and find out the full truth of the imprisoned women’s tales.

“Female killers remain a relatively rare breed and the access that Plum Pictures have secured presents a unique opportunity for Piers to bring viewers a genuine insight into the characters and circumstances of women who have committed the ultimate crime,” ITV factual controller Jo Clinton-Davis said in a release.

Series director Stuart Crabb added: “This is Piers as we have not seen him before...but he is so well suited to this genre. Years of honing his interview technique really paid off in some compelling confrontations with some of America’s most infamous female killers.”