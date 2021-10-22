Piers Morgan quits ITV’s Life Stories as he names replacement

Piers Morgan has resigned from ITV series Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, with his final guest Kate Garraway set to take over as host.

Morgan, who previously quit Good Morning Britain, will be leaving ITV to host a new “global daily show” on new NewsUK channel TalkTV.

“I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows,” the presenter posted on Twitter on Thursday night, before introducing Garraway as his successor.

“My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway ⁩ and she will then present the remaining three planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!”

Speaking to The Sun, Morgan said of his exit: “I can’t think of anyone who I’d rather finish my run with.

“Kate was a wonderfully loyal colleague during my five years on Good Morning Britain and is one of my favourite people in the world.”

He also praised Garraway for how she’s “handled the devastating situation” with her husband, Derek Draper, who is still ill after contracting COVID-19.

“How she’s handled the devastating situation with Derek sums her up. She’ll be as brilliant at Life Stories as she is at everything else,” Morgan concluded.

In the same article, Garraway said: “I’d never try to be Piers. But he did say you’ll be gripping and wonderful in your own right.”

Morgan’s new deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and FOX News Media, announced in September, will also see him write weekly online columns for the New York Post and The Sun and host a new series of true crime documentaries.

