However, there's been rising anger in recent years – almost to the point of obsession on social media – with what appears to be more and more children of famous people making it in the entertainment industries.

New York Magazine dubbed 2022 "the year of the nepo baby", citing stars such as Lily-Rose Depp (parents: Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), Kaia Gerber (Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford) and Dakota Johnson (Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith).

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria, has been dubbed the 'ultimate nepo baby'.

The term has increasingly toxic connotations. But the questions are why, and is the toxicity misplaced? Even when nepo babies are great at their job – and many are – they face a backlash fuelled by misunderstanding, jealousy or resentment.

Of course, nepo babies have always existed, even before the catchy term took off on the internet. Take Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of actress Blythe Danner, or Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn.

However, the issue has never before sparked so much hate or become so febrile and poisonous. While embarking on my documentary, Born in the Limelight – Nepo Babies: UNTOLD, I reached out to 90 so-called nepo children. It's telling that only my childhood friend Jack, the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating, who was criticised when he appeared on Love Island in 2022, agreed to speak to me on camera.

To make this film, I had to put myself out there and face any criticism that might come my way. That was scary. I'm honest about the fact that nobody would be interested in what I have to say if it wasn't for my mum.

Nepo babies must acknowledge that we're handed opportunities faster than most people. As my mum says in the documentary, she came from a working-class background and had no one to open doors for her. I wouldn't have the life that I have if it wasn’t for the hard work that she put into her own career. To not respect that would be silly. However, if I wasn’t good at my job I wouldn’t be able to keep it – I’d be fired.

When it comes to the offspring of the rich and famous, people just see the silver platter: the big houses and the cars. Real life is rather different, there are downsides. Growing up, I faced hate just because my family was in the public eye. It’s awkward to have your parents’ private life in the press – or, in my case, even asked about by a teacher.

In my film, I set up an experiment to see how far my name gets me. I attempt to launch myself as a professional artist with deliberately terrible paintings (lots of smiley faces). I invite the press, celebrity guests, art critics and valuers. Will my debut show be a success? I also apply for internships, explicitly stating that I’m Mel B’s daughter. Meanwhile, Betty, 22, a talented artist who is struggling to sell her work, does exactly the same, sending off a number of applications.

I’ll let you watch to find out what happened and who received the most replies. Was it Betty, who graduated from one of the best art schools in the country, is the first member of her family to become an artist and has produced exquisite paintings, or was it me?

Nepotism is everywhere, no matter what area you work in. It's just that the entertainment industry is very visible. It's clear there is a problem and I don’t have all the answers, but we will get nowhere by targeting nepo babies as individuals. We must explore the bigger societal issues. As the divide between rich and poor has become bigger, are nepo babies taking the flak for wider inequality in society?

It’s time to end the hate and dig deeper.

UNTOLD: Born in the Limelight - Nepo Babies is available to watch on Channel 4 now.

