Mountain goats. The clue's in the name, right? They're goats and they're good at climbing steep rocks. But even for them, there has to be a limit. Or so you'd think...

Advertisement

That's why when viewers tuned into Monday night's episode of Forces of Nature with Brian Cox they were freaked the hell out by seeing an Ibex and its kid hundreds of feet up on the practically sheer wall of a huge dam.

Look. We've circled the goats in case you can't quite see them/believe what you're seeing...

112866

And they're not just standing still you know...

112863

There's even running... (warning: watching this too many times could make you puke)

More like this
112884

Seriously, these Ibex deserve some kind of award.

Advertisement

Hmmm... maybe not that one...

112887
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement