People were freaking out over what this mountain goat did with its kid on BBC1 last night
This footage of an Ibex on the sheer wall of a dam will blow your mind...
Mountain goats. The clue's in the name, right? They're goats and they're good at climbing steep rocks. But even for them, there has to be a limit. Or so you'd think...
That's why when viewers tuned into Monday night's episode of Forces of Nature with Brian Cox they were freaked the hell out by seeing an Ibex and its kid hundreds of feet up on the practically sheer wall of a huge dam.
Look. We've circled the goats in case you can't quite see them/believe what you're seeing...
And they're not just standing still you know...
There's even running... (warning: watching this too many times could make you puke)
Seriously, these Ibex deserve some kind of award.
Hmmm... maybe not that one...