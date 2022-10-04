Paul McCartney creates Live and Let Die in The Sound of 007 preview

The special, which lands on the streamer tomorrow to celebrate 60 years since Bond first appeared on the big screen, offers viewers an in-depth look at the many iconic tracks featured across some 25 films – including Paul McCartney's Live and Let Die.

The Bond franchise's iconic soundtrack is set to be the centrepiece of Amazon Prime Video 's upcoming documentary, The Sound of 007.

The song was composed for Roger Moore's 1973 debut as the suave spy, also titled Live and Let Die. In a The Sound of 007 preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, viewers can get a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes creation of the song, which Bond producers originally didn't want McCartney to sing.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

George Martin, who composed and produced the track alongside McCartney, reveals that producers had asked McCartney if he wanted to write a song for the movie.

The Beatles singer himself explains in the preview that he agreed, and wrote the song without a script.

"They didn't have a script then, I don't think, so they sent me the Ian Fleming book and I read it and thought it was pretty good and that afternoon I wrote the song," he says, before adding: "It was co-produced with George Martin, and I worked with George which I hadn't done since The Beatles."

Martin goes on to detail that producers asked him who he thought should sing it, suggesting Thelma Houston and Aretha Franklin.

"I had to put it to him as delicately as I could that if he didn't take Paul, they wouldn't get the song," Martin says. Take a look for yourself below.

Read more:

The Royal Albert Hall hosts The Sound of 007 in Concert, an official charity event to celebrate 007’s 60th anniversary, tonight. Following the concert, Amazon Prime Video will globally stream an exclusive recording – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our Documentaries hub or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.