When is Paloma Faith’s As I Am on TV? New BBC documentary looks at singer’s life

Paloma Faith features in BBC Two’s one hour film that charts the singer’s emotional journey as she experiences motherhood for the first time while balancing a tour with writing a new album, and launching an acting career.

The BBC has had unlimited access to The Voice Kids coach in Paloma Faith: As I Am, which observes Paloma’s life, both front and backstage, in the midst of a pivotal year in her career.

The film will also feature appearances contributions from Rag’n’Bone Man, Ty Taylor and Jonas Blue as well as her band, management and family members.

“I was very reluctant to let a camera into the very personal experience of working as a first time mum but Jane Mingay who made the film is also a mother and a friend so I felt safe,” Paloma said in a statement. “The result is very telling, exposed and at times emotional for me to watch. Also, I hope it’s a testament to all working mothers out there.

“As a feminist, I don’t believe in aiming for patriarchal ideals in order to be a success. I believe in embracing our feminine strengths and abilities in order to try and navigate success in a male dominated and judged world. The film I hope gives some insight into this.”

When is Paloma Faith’s As I Am on BBC Two?

Paloma Faith: As I Am will air on BBC Two in the next coming weeks. We’ll update this page when a date is confirmed.

What is Paloma Faith’s As I Am about?

The one hour film will follow Paloma as she embarks on an emotional journey of balancing the demands of a vital make-or-break tour with writing a new album, and launching an acting career while experiencing motherhood for the very first time.

The BBC says the film observes Paloma’s life, both front and backstage, in the midst of a pivotal year in her career. It will also feature appearances and contributions from Rag’n’Bone Man, Ty Taylor and Jonas Blue as well as her band, management and family members.

The BBC’s synopsis adds: “We see her struggling with choices every mum will be familiar with, whilst embarking on enormous career challenges in a cut-throat business.

“Paloma not only returns to work after having her baby, but also to huge expectations to break Australia and America. At every turn, we ask ‘Will Paloma pull it off? Will she be successful and if so, what sacrifices will she be forced to make?”

Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, BBC Music Television, said: “Paloma Faith: As I Am, from first time director Jane Mingay, shines a light on Paloma’s incredible achievements in her career to date, whilst also taking an honest look at the reality of balancing the commitments of parenthood with a demanding career. It’s a warm and often moving film and I’m delighted that we’ll be able to bring Paloma’s inspiring story to viewers on BBC Two.”

Paloma Faith: As I Am will air on BBC Two soon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.