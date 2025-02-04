Directed by Floyd Russ (American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing), the four-parter "offers a fresh perspective on a case viewers only think they know".

Read on to learn more about the trial and what happened to OJ Simpson.

Was OJ Simpson acquitted?

OJ Simpson. Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

In June 1994, OJ Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found dead at Brown Simpson's home.

Simpson was initially interviewed the next day but was not immediately arrested.

In the week that followed, Simpson was ordered to surrender but he fled in a white Ford Bronco, which led to a police chase on a California freeway that was televised to millions.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman.

In 1995, Simpson was put on trial and, famously, was asked to try on gloves that were believed to have been worn by the killer, but they didn't appear to fit Simpson.

"If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," defence lawyer Johnnie Cochran told the jury in his closing argument.

In October 1995, OJ Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

However, two years later, a civil jury found Simpson liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to the families of Brown and Goldman.

Why did OJ Simpson go to prison?

OJ Simpson. Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

In 2007, Simpson was arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery after he and a group of men went to a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal what he claimed was his sports memorabilia.

He was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He was released in 2017.

What happened to OJ Simpson?

In April 2024, OJ Simpson died of metastatic prostate cancer at 76 years old.

The news was announced by his family on X, writing: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

