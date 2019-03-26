A handful of viewers have complained that the film, made by Bafta-winning British director Dan Reed, does not place enough emphasis on the fact that Jackson, who died in 2009, was cleared of child sex offences while he was still alive, and that the allegations have not been proven in a court of law or confirmed by the Jackson family.

“We understand that this two-part documentary gave rise to strong opinions from viewers,” Ofcom said in a statement. “In our view, the allegations were very clearly presented as personal testimonies and it was made clear that the Jackson family rejects them."

The regulatory body also dismissed a further four complaints that objected to the graphic nature of the two men's account of their alleged abuse at Jackson's hands. According to Ofcom, Channel 4 warned viewers at the start of the documentary about the nature of the film's contents.