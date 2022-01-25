Davina and Todd may have swapped city life for the countryside, however in a first-look clip shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , we see that their family's morning routine is just as chaotic as any other household's.

Ben Fogle returns to our screens with a new episode of Channel 5's New Lives in the Wild, with the presenter visiting a spirited couple in the rugged cliffs of Cornwall.

In the video, we watch as the couple get two of their young children ready for school, with Davina telling Ben: "This is a 'welcome to the circus' kind of thing."

When Ben asks whether the pair had considered home schooling, Davina responds that it's "definitely not for" them, before rushing off to get little Harry to nursery.

Once the children are at school, Davina and Todd crack on with turning their 7-acre empty plot into an off-grid farm, attempting to shift 20 tonnes of clay which Ben brands as "back-breaking work".

The upcoming episode will follow the couple as they continue to prepare their land for the arrival of pigs, ducks and over 100 rescued chickens – a process that has taken five years so far.

"Me and Todd are really different but we're a team," Davina says in the second clip. "We've got the four kids to deal with. One of us drives, one of us doesn't. I do love that we make one whole person, do you know what I mean? Maybe one and a half."

Tonight's instalment of New Lives in the Wild will also explore Davina and Todd's personal challenges, from financial worries and mental health struggles, to concerns over racial discrimination which drove their family across the country.