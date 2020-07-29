The Nights In packages consist of programming from ABC Television, which broadcast in the Midlands and the North between 1956 and 1968. Many of the programmes haven't been seen since their original broadcast.

You can check out RadioTimes.com's exclusive clip below.

At launch, Nights In will be available along with entire series of the likes of Dial 999, Big Night Out, Armchair Theatre and The Bruce Forsyth Show. There will also be a range of documentaries, including one about Michael Caine available exclusively via the second Night In collection.

The first Night In package, Welcome Once Again to Manchester, includes:

Here’s David Nixon – Episode 1

Dial 999: The Great Gold Robbery

Opportunity Knocks (originally broadcast 31st July 1965)

Big Night Out (originally broadcast 6th July 1963)

The ABC of ABC: The channel’s 10-year anniversary special, (unseen since 1966)

Armchair Theatre: A Very Fine Line

An original ABC host, David Hamilton, will provide linking material for the Nights In, and said: "In October 1960, I made my television debut as an announcer for ABC TV at the Didsbury studios in Manchester. In those days there were only two TV channels – BBC and ITV. ABC, the weekend contractor in the North and Midlands, had a blockbuster schedule."

Hamilton said people went to work on Monday mornings talking about the programmes they had all seen the night before. "It was truly a golden era of television," he said.

Nights In, available via Networkonair, which includes 4-6hrs of programming presented as an evening of television are priced at £3.99 for the first three, with future Nights In at £4.99. People can also rent handpicked collections of episodes from their favourite series for £6.99 including over 9 hours of golden TV nostalgic viewing.

