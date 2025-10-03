Whether you're looking for a quick 90-minute watch or a series to devour in one sitting, Netflix can provide, and here are 10 of the best documentaries that will do just that.

Based on cases from across the US, the UK and the paranormal, here are 10 documentaries on Netflix that will shake you to your core.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

Fred and Rose West. Netflix

With an 80 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story tells a decades-old story of prolific serial killers – The Wests.

Featuring interviews from family members of the victims and those who worked closely on the case, as well as previously unseen police video and audio recordings, the three-part series shines a light on the notorious murders of more than a dozen women.

American Nightmare

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The ordeal of Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn had long been dubbed "a real-life Gone Girl", after the couple were woken up in the middle of the night by armed intruders.

The twisted nightmare continued when Huskins was taken by the intruders and then released two days later, which led to a media frenzy picking up the couple's story, especially when law enforcement decided their story might not be true.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

John and Patsy Ramsey. Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey has long been immortalised in a revolving door of documentaries, and this series aims to shine a light on the Ramsey family's harrowing ordeal.

Director Joe Berlinger believes this cold case can be solved and is firm in his belief that the Ramsey family are innocent.

Featuring interviews with John Ramsey and others who worked closely on the case, this documentary immerses you in the night of JonBenét’s death and the days that followed – still leaving you wondering: who did it?"

Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Released in 2019, this documentary series follows a group of online sleuths as they uncover a disturbing trail of animal cruelty – which ultimately culminates in murder. And so we don't give away all the twists and turns before you've had a chance to watch, we'll leave it at that.

Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix. Netflix Media Centre

With five volumes already available to watch on Netflix, Unsolved Mysteries dives into the real cases of perplexing disappearances, murders and paranormal encounters.

A revival of the NBC series in the '80s, Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix has helped solve two cases since its launch in 2022, but there are still plenty more yet to be resolved.

Abducted in Plain Sight

Abducted in Plain Sight is a documentary film exploring the kidnappings of Jan Broberg, a child who was abducted by her neighbour on two occasions.

Featuring interview footage with Broberg, the documentary has unbelievable twists and turns and won four Best Documentary awards upon its release in 2017.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Murdaugh Murders. Netflix

Before it became a dramatisation on Hulu and a multiple season documentary on Netflix, the death of teenager Mallory Beach rocked the Lowcountry region of South Carolina.

The series covers the events that led up to the death of Beach and the subsequent trial of Alex Murdaugh for the murder of his wife and son.

This is the Zodiac Speaking

Arthur Leigh Allen. Netflix

There are plenty of documentaries around the Zodiac Killer and the man accused of being him, Arthur Leigh Allen – though no one has ever been convicted of being the serial killer.

The Zodiac Killer murdered at least five people from 1968 to 1969 and wrote several messages in code. In this documentary, new clues are offered about the case, including interviews with the Seawater family, who knew Allen and claimed that he confessed to being the Zodiac Killer.

The Devil on Trial

Arne Cheyenne Johnson was the first and only person in the US to use "demonic possession" as a murder defence, and this documentary recounts the crime with first-hand accounts of the alleged possession.

Told through re-enactments, home videos and accounts, the documentary investigates the chilling case of the "family that lost control".

Files of the Unexplained

Files of the Unexplained investigates eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances and haunting events across eight gripping episodes.

Whether it's an alien abduction, hauntings or a UFO conspiracy, this docuseries covers a lot of ground into the unexplained.

