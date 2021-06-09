Myleene Klass to explore taboo of miscarriage in new documentary

Myleene Klass will front a one-off documentary for W on the subject of miscarriages, titled Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me.

Speaking to The Sun following the announcement, Klass said: “I needed to make this because I needed to watch this.”

She added: “After my miscarriages, I had to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who’ve been through it too. You just don’t want to feel alone because the defining feeling of miscarriage is feeling alone.

“I’m getting to a point in my life where I’m finding it very tricky to find a woman who hasn’t gone through miscarriage. Making this film, I’ve realised that so many women around me have had miscarriages. How can I know so much about their lives but not know something that’s shaped who they are and the way they are?”

Back in October, the singer and presenter opened up about suffering four miscarriages – including going through one while presenting her radio show – in an Instagram post, saying “I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky. I know after my own MC’s how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul.”

Klass added that miscarriage “still feels like a taboo”, and hopes to change that with her upcoming documentary. “I’d like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can’t go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around.”

There is no release date for the documentary as yet.

For information and support after a miscarriage, visit The Miscarriage Association.

