What is Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming about?

Two-part documentary about the investigation and trial of two carers accused of murdering Margaret Fleming and claiming benefits in her name for 16 years, taking audiences to the centre of the trial at Glasgow's High Court.

The trial of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones continues, including the testimonies of Jean McSherry, the former partner of Margaret's father Derick, and Margaret's former teacher Jacqueline Cahill.

The programme also follows senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone as he revisits Margaret's derelict home in Seacroft, Inverkip.

Radio Times critic Alison Graham had this to say about the second episode:

"A police officer grows angry with an impassive Avril Jones, who is being interviewed about the disappearance of a vulnerable young woman in 1999, Margaret Fleming. 'I can’t stress enough, you are in here for murder – you don’t seem bothered about this wee lassie.'

"Jones and her fellow carer Edward Cairney later both go on trial in Scotland, charged with Margaret’s murder, and cameras follow the case as the prosecution sets about convincing the jury that Margaret is dead by their hands, though no body has ever been found.

"Cairney is combative with the prosecutor, claiming Margaret is still alive. But there is compelling evidence that casts doubt on letters she is supposed to have written to the pair."

When is Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming on BBC Two?

The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming concludes on BBC Two on Thursday 9th January at 9pm. Both episodes will then be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.