What time is Monkman and Seagull's Genius Guide to Britain on TV?

The documentary airs on Mondays at 8pm on BBC2 from 17th September.

Who are Eric Monkman and Bobby Seagull?

The duo were rivals on last year's University Challenge, with Canadian Eric Monkman captaining Wolfson College, Cambridge and Seagull chairing Emmanuel College, Cambridge. However, the pair became best friends during the process.

Monkman, whose loud, distinctive delivery style resulted in the hashtag #Monkmania trending on Twitter, led his team to the final, where they lost to Balliol College, Oxford.

What's Monkman and Seagull's Genius Guide to Britain about?

The amiable pair are on a quest to find examples of British ingenuity, with their search taking them across England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

From the science of the deep-fried Mars bar to Sir Hiram Maxim’s Captive Flying Machines, the trip will showcase the best of British inventions – and give the pair the chance to showcase their own (considerable) knowledge along the way.

Monkman said: “Curiosity is an approach to life. The more you know, the more you realise you don’t know. My admiration for British genius is one of the major factors that led me to study in the United Kingdom. I am fortunate to now have the opportunity to see more of your beautiful country.

"I look forward to learning more about Britain’s scientific discoveries and to sharing what I learn with everyone."

Seagull said: "The beauty of our friendship is that we’re both driven by the same thing… a curiosity about the world. We obviously faced off on University Challenge. Eric defeated me… but I’ve forgiven him now!”