Why? Berry wants to stay away from the well-trodden tourist paths and explore what it’s really like to live and work in Britain's great houses.

When Berry has a full flavour of the estate, she’ll cook her own special recipes celebrating the heritage of the houses. As she says in the trailer: “This is your invitation to dine at some of the grandest houses in the land.”

As eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted at the end of the trailer, Berry will be visiting Highclere Castle, the filming location for Downton Abbey. She'll also explore Goodwood House in Sussex, Powderham Castle in Devon and the regal Scone Palace in Perthshire, Scotland.

Mary Berry's Country House Secrets is coming soon to BBC1