Mark Austin signs off final ITV news broadcast after 30 years on air
The war-reporter turned news reader said farewell after three decades delivering the news on air
ITV war-reporter turned news reader Mark Austin marked the end of his 30-year career with ITV news as he signed off his final broadcast on Thursday night.
Austin, who shocked many with a sudden declaration of his intention to leave his news reading role earlier this year, thanked viewers as he bid farewell.
“It seems to me unbiased, accurate news is now more important than ever," said Austin, "and that’s what I’ve tried to bring you.”
Tonight, @markaustinitv said a fond farewell as he presented his final Evening News. Here's what he had to say:https://t.co/UKGMiADeLO pic.twitter.com/PeS75AVteK
— ITV News (@itvnews) December 22, 2016
His ITV news colleagues paid tribute to him with an impressive montage of his live broadcasts, from London to Kathmandu and beyond.
.@markaustintv has said goodbye to ITV News after an incredible 30 years. Here's just a few of the highlights from his remarkable career pic.twitter.com/b48BsOG4Xf
— ITV News (@itvnews) December 22, 2016
Austin, who wrote of his fears for the future of television news in Radio Times magazine, received a standing ovation in the news room, captured on camera by ITV News London broadcast journalist Tyrone J Francis.
More like this
.@markaustintv we will miss you! #ITVNewsLegend #markaustin @itvnews @ITVEveningNews @nightingaleitv pic.twitter.com/tW2MEL1pBG
— Tyrone J. Francis (@TJFrancisLive) December 22, 2016
Tributes poured in from Austin's ITV colleagues, one of whom he strongly considered replacing.
Good Morning Britain is totally up for that too, apparently...
Because while his time behind the desk is over, Austin has said we definitely haven't seen the last of him.
He's got his eyes on the prize, you see.
And the boss is listening...