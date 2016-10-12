Seven Worlds will reveal how the particular characteristics of each continent – their shape, size, climate, ancient past and position on our planet – have given rise to unique animal life found on each area of the world.

The series will also examine why Australasia is full of weird and venomous wildlife, and why North America is a 'land of opportunity' where pioneers succeeded.

The BBC promise the latest in filming technology, including stabilised camera systems, drones and mini cameras which will be deployed to capture new wildlife behaviour.

The commission will be announced today by Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual, alongside a new documentary with David Attenborough.

Also announced is a series called Animals with Cameras, in which presenter and wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan deploys specially developed on-board cameras to answer vital questions about the secret lives of a variety of creatures including cheetahs, chimps and meerkats.

Another series will be called Rituals and will examine the history of various ceremonies performed by people around the world.

The BBC has also commissioned a film about the battle to keep the last remaining male Northern White Rhino on the planet alive.

The last remaining male Northern White Rhino, subject of a new BBC natural history documentary

Sudan’s Story: A Rhino’s Last Stand will profile the attempt to use assisted reproduction techniques to breed a new generation of Northern Whites Rhinos.