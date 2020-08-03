During the episode, Worsley recited a quote from John Wilkes Booth that contained the n-word. Her decision not to censor the quote was criticised on social media, with Worsley apologising in response to one Twitter user who directly called her out.

She wrote: "You’re right, @therealpetraamp, it wasn’t acceptable and I apologise."

The quote from John Wilkes Booth - who would go on to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln days later - had been a racist response to Lincoln's 1865 speech that argued Black people should be given the right to vote.

More like this

Wilkes Booth had claimed "that means [n-word] citizenship. By God, that’s the last speech he will ever make".

Earlier last week, the BBC received 280 Ofcom complaints for another incident of using the n-word uncensored, with the slur used during a BBC News segment that saw newsreader Fiona Lamdin reporting on a racially motivated attack.

Lamdin used the word while quoting the language used by the men who had carried out the attack.

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

Advertisement

Episodes 1 and 2 of American History’s Biggest Fibs are available to watch on BBC iPlayer - find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.