Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not expected to appear in the series.

Deadline has reported that Nicola Marsh is attached to direct and Campfire Studios' Ross Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans will executive produce.

It has been reported that Tomlinson and Malik are likely to talk about the death of their bandmate Liam Payne, who died in 2024 at just 31 years old.

Tributes poured in for the star upon the news of his death, with his former One Direction bandmates writing in a joint statement: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing... The memories we shared will be treasured forever."

The singer was honoured at The BRIT Awards 2025 after the show paid tribute with a heartfelt message from presenter Jack Whitehall.

Liam Payne. Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At the ceremony, Whitehall took a moment to remember Payne, paying tribute to "a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world".

He continued: "Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

"He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the Brits, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne."

