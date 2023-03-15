Now one member of the world-renowned band, Louis Tomlinson , is ready to talk about his experience after leaving the group, with a new documentary titled All of Those Voices.

Since One Direction's indefinite hiatus in 2016, Harry Styles , Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have all taken very different paths.

Ahead of the new film's release later in March 2023, a trailer has been released, giving us a look at Tomlinson’s journey as an artist.

The footage begins with Tomlinson talking about his confusion following One Direction's hiatus.

"I thought for me, it was the band or nothing," he said. "It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own. I didn't see a way back – not even musically, just to do anything."

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the documentary.

How to watch Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices documentary

The documentary will land in cinemas worldwide on 22nd March 2023.

Tomlinson announced the new documentary back in February, after revealing that he had been working on the film “for years”.

What is the Louis Tomlinson documentary about?

Directed by Charlie Lightening (Liam Gallagher: As It Was), the film explores Tomlinson’s career, featuring never-before-seen footage from the singer's 2022 tour as well as home footage offering an insight into his personal life.

The film also documents the creation of his 2022 solo album Faith in the Future, the follow-up to his 2020 debut Walls.

According to the official press release, the film "explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path".

Speaking about the film, Tomlinson said: "This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world."

He added: "I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’."

Marc Allenby, CEO Trafalgar Releasing, added: "We are excited to partner with Louis and his management team to bring his incredible story to cinemas worldwide.

"Louis' continued success beyond One Direction is inspiring, and clearly shows his global reach as an artist. We look forward to bringing his fans together to celebrate his life and work on the big screen this March."

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices documentary trailer

As detailed above, a trailer has landed for the documentary, giving fans a first look at Tomlinson talking about his experience after leaving One Direction. Watch below:

In another first-look clip unveiled ahead of the documentary's release date, Tomlinson talks about having the most songwriting credits in One Direction among his former bandmates.

He says that the thought of the boyband writing their own songs "had always been in my mind", adding" "It’d be cool if we weren’t just the standard boyband who just got given songs and sang them." Watch below:

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices will land in cinemas worldwide on 22nd March 2023.

