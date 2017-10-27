Louis Theroux is a man of his word. The documentary filmmaker has followed through on a promise to record the mock-serious tweets of a Louis Theroux parody account – and the result is a work of genius.

To recap: a twitter account recently appeared to poke fun at that special brand of Louis Theroux voiceovers. You know, when he announces he's off to meet his latest meth addict or Nazi or alien hunter or whatever? And it's pretty impossible to read them in anyone else's voice...