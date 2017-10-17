Many were struck by the honest and raw anecdotes peppered throughout, reminding them how open the Wham! singer was...

Viewers were particularly moved by Adele's touching mellow cover of Michael's Fast Love...

And, by the end of the film, which documented Michael's death, many were left in tears: partly because of his passing, yet also thanks to the incredible legacy he left behind...

If you missed it last night and think you're emotionally ready, George Michael: Freedom is available to watch on All4 now.