Last night’s George Michael documentary left a lot of people in tears
Fans couldn't help crying after watching the powerful look into the singer's life and legacy
When George Michael died on Christmas day last year, the musical superstar was halfway through completing his autobiographical documentary, George Michael: Freedom. The film was finished posthumously and last night the insightful and honest show was broadcast on C4.
And it gave a lot of people a lot of feelings. Firstly, the documentary made fans appreciate the hits that Michael gifted to the world…
Many were struck by the honest and raw anecdotes peppered throughout, reminding them how open the Wham! singer was...
Viewers were particularly moved by Adele's touching mellow cover of Michael's Fast Love...
And, by the end of the film, which documented Michael's death, many were left in tears: partly because of his passing, yet also thanks to the incredible legacy he left behind...
If you missed it last night and think you're emotionally ready, George Michael: Freedom is available to watch on All4 now.