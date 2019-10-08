What is The Last Czars about?

The plot runs from 1894 until 1918, following Nicholas II’s ascension to the throne, his reign as the last Tsar, the outbreak of the Russian Revolution and, ultimately, his execution at the hands of Communist revolutionaries.

Is The Last Czars a true story?

Yes, the plot points are all based on historical fact. Historians regularly interject to offer their insights into the history behind the drama.

Who is in the cast of The Last Czars?

It’s not exactly an all-star cast. For example, Ben Cartwright, who features as Rasputin, has appeared in small parts in EastEnders, Judge John Deed and Casualty. More recently he played Phil Simms in 2017 ITV drama, Fearless.

More like this

Elsewhere little-known Robert Jack (Gary Tank Commander) takes the central role as Nicholas II, while Susanna Herbert plays Alexandra Feodorovna, the Empress, his wife.

Where is The Last Czars filmed?

Most of The Last Czars was filmed in Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania.

How many episodes are there of The Last Czars?

It’s a six-part series, each episode is 40-50 minutes long.

What should I read/watch next?

For a dramatic delve into Russian history that critics enjoyed, try Chernobyl. The critically acclaimed historical drama has made waves with critics and fans and is available on Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for The Last Czars?

Yes, you can watch it below.