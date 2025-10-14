Our job was to keep the news agenda as broad as possible and hope viewers stuck with the unfamiliar, to inform and explain, not just give people what they know about.

In 2025 that’s almost a quaint notion. Viewers are very much in control of what they watch; so much of what we put into a crafted programme is consumed individually on social media feeds or falls victim to the fast-forward button.

Far from broadening or democratising the agenda, the fragmentation of news and current affairs has narrowed it. Our bulletins and feeds are hyper-focused on a smaller number of stories. We all became experts during the Covid pandemic, debating the finer points of policy as entire news programmes were mainly about one story. During the pre-Brexit years the debate reached fever pitch on every channel. Today Gaza, Ukraine, Trump and issues such as immigration are the stories that dominate.

But while those things are important, there has also been a cost. News organisations too often chase the same agenda, counting online views and hoping for viral moments, while huge parts of the world go uncovered and important stories go untold. It’s why I’m thankful to work at Channel 4, where our remit demands that we go beyond the norm and tell the stories others don’t.

Amid this shrinking news agenda, Unreported World, the UK’s longest-running foreign affairs series, has never been more necessary. If you haven’t watched any of its 300 episodes since it was first broadcast 25 years ago on 8 September 2000, the clue is in the title. Reporters travel the world bringing us overlooked stories, from the Taiwanese civilians preparing for Chinese invasion, the Mexican town addicted to Coca-Cola and life inside the K-Pop dream machine to charting the uprisings in Syria and Myanmar before they started dominating the news, albeit briefly.

Shortly after I joined Unreported World in 2011, I bumped into Alan Yentob, then the BBC’s creative director: “If there’s one programme I wish I could poach from Channel 4, it’s Unreported World,” he told me. I was on my way to South Africa to find out what was causing the riots in townships.

Fourteen years later, in February, the series sent me to Sudan: one of the most inaccessible and terrible wars on the planet. It took us days to get in to tell the stories of some of the most desperate people I have ever seen, receiving no help from the outside world having fled from horrific fighting and massacres. These kinds of expeditions are expensive and require the kind of time and commitment that is increasingly difficult for most news organisations to find.

It was depressingly similar in 2016, when I went to Yemen to cover the impact of the civil war. We found starving babies and children, and mothers too malnourished to breastfeed. And yet nobody in Britain really knew this was going on, the news bulletins dominated by Brexit.

Our new series features episodes on South Africa’s ‘slay queen’ phenomenon, the drug war in Colombia displacing thousands of people, and the US undercover agents throwing migrants into detention. I’ve just filmed a story in Israel about the explosion in unsolved murders in Israeli Arab communities, where criminal families and gangs rule the streets, and where the far-right policing minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is accused by Arab citizens of abandoning them.

While all eyes are on Gaza, that story is very much off the news agenda. If you want a reason for public service broadcasters, and Channel 4 specifically, to exist, it’s Unreported World.

Unreported World returns on Friday 24th October at 7:30pm on Channel 4.

