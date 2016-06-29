The 60-minute coming-of-age documentary, which will air in July, explores “how both Richards and the 60s came about in England,” says Temple.

“Listening to the early Stones as a kid changed everything for me,” he says. “I felt a new way of living emerging, a new kind of person becoming possible – something I wanted to be a part of."

The film will also examine the cultural thinking that transformed Britain in the deprived 40s and 50s, leading to the explosion of English rock music in the 60s when the Rolling Stones began.

Richards added: “There was a feeling late 50s/early 60s that there was a change coming. Harold Macmillan actually said it – the ‘winds of change’ and all that – but he didn’t mean it in quite the same way.

“I certainly felt that for my generation, the feeling in the air was – it’s time to push limits. The world is ours now and you can rise or fall on it.”

The 72-year-old will also be taking over BBC4 in September for two nights of programming.

Keith Richards’ Lost Weekend will feature hand-picked documentaries, films and live performances, all with an introduction from the Rolling Stones rocker explaining the reasons behind his selections.