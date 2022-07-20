The film is a behind-the-scenes, all-access look at Blunt's latest tour in Europe, while also promising to offer viewers greater insight into the soldier-turned-singer's backstory.

James Blunt will be the subject of a new documentary, billed as a story about "an ageing, British popstar, still fighting for relevance".

The documentary is described as "Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge" and "is a behind the scenes, brutally honest story of a painfully self-aware, endlessly touring musician, for whom persistence eventually prevails".

In the press release, Blunt himself quipped: “In hindsight, I’m not sure letting them film this was a good idea.”

The series is helmed by Lorton Entertainment, the makers of Bros: After the Screaming Stops, award-winning Oasis documentary Supersonic and soon-to-air George Ezra film End-to-End.

"This the story of an ageing, British popstar, still fighting for relevance some seventeen years after his star momentarily twinkled. No one has a more extraordinary story than James Blunt. The soldier turned singer has one of the most inspiring trajectories in the history of music," the synopsis states.

Delving into James’ unique backstory, from witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War, recording the biggest selling album of the 2000s [with 2004's Back to Bedlam], enduring the harsh backlash that followed his meteoric success, and then tweeting his way back to becoming a national treasure, this is an intimate portrait of James Blunt, as never seen before."

