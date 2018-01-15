The 50 best movies to watch on Netflix

It is narrated by national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, and boasts a soundtrack composed by the Lion King and the Dark Night composer, Hans Zimmer.

Originally viewed by 10 million people when it broadcast in December 2016, those who missed out need not despair. The series is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video or Sky On Demand for subscribers.

Unfortunately, avid Netflix bingers will have to go to the USA to get their nature fix as Planet Earth II is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.