Seth MacFarlane has swapped comedy for science as producer of the series that has episodes that run at around 45 minutes and explain complicated concepts like how stars work, the evolution of our thought on DNA, and different theories about light.

The entire 13 episode first series is available to watch on Amazon Instant Video. It is also available on Netflix in the UK but viewers have a lot of time and space between them and their next glimpse across the galaxy. The next series, Cosmos: Possible World is set to return to Fox and National Geographic channels in spring 2019.