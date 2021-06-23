Exclusive – BritBox documentary goes behind the scenes on epic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom stunt

BritBox’s output of original content is set to grow on Thursday 24th June with the release of documentary Hollywood Bulldogs.

The film will shine a light on the unsung heroes of the golden age of action movies, making stars of the stunt doubles who cemented the hardman reputation of likes of Harrison Ford in the 1980s.

Take a peak at one of the sort of dangerous antics legends Vic Armstrong and the late Frank Henson got up to in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in the exclusive clip below.

Armstrong, who was Ford’s stunt double, recalls the fear he felt when Henson, who was taking over from Amrish Puri as Mola Ram, slipped from the ladder in the film’s now iconic cliff fight scene.

Luckily, Armstrong managed to catch him, and they continued fighting as if nothing had happened.

Narrated by Ray Winstone, the documentary film also tracks the emergence of the stunt business as we know it today.

The trailer reveals that, back then, it was “taxi drivers, bouncers and barmen” who were risking their lives to impress audiences.

Armstrong himself was working at a stables before becoming Ford’s double. He was also the stunt double for Timothy Dalton in Flash Gordon and Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – he even calls 007 the “holy grail of stunts”.

Hollywood Bulldogs launches exclusively on BritBox on Thursday 24th June.