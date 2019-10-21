What is Hot Girls Wanted about?

Hot Girls Wanted is about the exploitative world of amateur porn stars and shows how a group of 18 and 19 year-olds from across the US have been recruited by agent Riley Reynolds to live in his home in Miami and work in his films.

Hot Girls Wanted cast: who are the key figures in the documentary?

The film interviews several women involved in the amateur porn industry, including Rachel Bernard, Tressa Silguero and Karly Stouffer, who have been recruited by 23-year-old Riley Reynolds, who flew them to Miami to have the live in his house and work for them.

Where was Hot Girls Wanted filmed?

Hot Girls Wanted was filmed primarily in Miami, where Reynolds and the girls live and work.

More like this

Who directed Hot Girls Wanted?

The documentary was directed by Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus, who also worked on Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, a six-part series produced for Netflix which was released in April 2017.

Advertisement

Who produced Hot Girls Wanted?

Hot Girls Wanted was produced by Rashid Jones, who famously played Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation.