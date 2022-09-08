Hillary Clinton admits she was "nervous" before one Gutsy scene

In episode 1, the mother and daughter duo travel to Paris to learn the complex art form of "clowning", while examining female comedians and the challenges they face to be taken seriously in the industry.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton meet countless numbers of inspirational women in their new Apple TV+ series Gutsy, and throughout the course of the show, they aren't afraid to get stuck in to some quite unusual activities.

Clowning, however, is perhaps one of the most challenging forms of comedy, which requires the clown to loose their inhibitions entirely - something the former Secretary of State found especially hard.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hillary and Chelsea reflected on their highlights from the series.

Chelsea started: "I think one of the real joys was that we asked the women we spent time with, 'What do you want to do?' We didn't want to have blocks of sitting down across a table talking with women, we wanted to enter into their worlds with things they wanted to do.

"I think going to clown school was maybe the most memorable moment for both of us because we had never done anything like that. I don't think my mom even thought she would when Apple TV+ first suggested it, she initially said no!

"The terrific director of that episode just kept making her case, backed by Apple TV+, that she thought it would be fun for both us and really good for viewers to see how important the clown discipline is to comedy and how empowering it can be for women."

More like this

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton with Amy Schumer.

"That was really outside my comfort zone," admitted Hillary. "I was incredibly nervous, and as Chelsea rightly said, somewhat sceptical going into it. But that's part of what I really learned from the process of filming.

"This incredible series is how these gutsy women all got out of their comfort zone in one way or another, and so we didn't want to have the usual sort of distance between interviewer and subject, we really wanted to be as involved with the women we were meeting and talking to as we could."

Explaining further, Hillary added: "That meant putting on that red nose because it was a way of getting out of my own comfort zone and relating to these very brave women who are comics and comedians.

"We wanted to disprove this old idea that women aren't funny because you know, my friends and I have laughed a lot over the course of my life! And I love watching women who make me laugh."

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 9th September. Get an Apple TV+ seven-day free trial or an Apple One one-month free trial here. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.