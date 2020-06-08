Sitting for 35 hours of interviews, Hillary also addresses her husband's infidelity and her rocky road with the press and public opinion, in a series that's bound to get people talking. The documentary also features interviews with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and the people who have been closest to Hillary throughout her career.

In RadioTimes.com's exclusive clip, we go back to the moment where two young law students called Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham met in class and found themselves drawn to one another. Bill explains that he wasn't looking to get into a relationship, but that he found Hillary "magnetic". Hillary picks up the story, saying that she took matters into her own hands, making the first move by formally introducing herself to Bill. The rest, as they say, is history.

The series follows Hillary as she struggles to balance her own career and dreams with supporting Bill's political aspirations, and reveals the brilliant things she managed to achieve in her own life, away from the spotlight. Bill Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001 despite an attempt to impeach him in 1998 after the Monica Lewinksy scandal.

Hillary airs on Sky Documentaries and NOW TV on Thursday 11th June. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.