In their later years, the two lived next door to each other. They let a film crew into their lives for over a year in 2014 and 2015, and also provided access to previously-unseen home movie footage. The trailer shows mother and daughter as each other's protectors, opening up about mental health struggles, the upsides and downsides of ageing, and growing up in Hollywood.

We recommend grabbing a big box of tissues before watching this one.

In a heartfelt message, Carrie's daughter Billie Lourd yesterday thanked well-wishers for their "love and support" as she grieves for her mother and grandmother.

Mark Hamill has also penned a moving tribute to his Star Wars co-star Carrie in the Hollywood Reporter, writing: "My life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was."

According to reports, the mother and daughter will be given a joint private funeral on Thursday in Los Angeles, attended by close family and friends.