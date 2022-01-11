Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile: Air date for ITV documentary

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell for child sex trafficking offences has been one of the highest-profile news stories of recent weeks, and now a new ITV documentary is set to tell the story of her relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile will be fronted by ITV journalist Ranvir Singh and will also explore Prince Andrew’s alleged role in the scandal, with the Royal facing a possible civil court case of his own – although he strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Read on for all the details about how to watch the documentary.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile air date

The hour-long documentary will air on Tuesday 18th January at 9pm on ITV.

What will Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile cover?

According to ITV, the documentary will see Ranvir Singh unravel “the story of how an entitled daughter of a billionaire sank into shame and disgrace”.

The programme will shine a light on the extensive network of rich and powerful friends kept by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein – including Prince Andrew – and will examine evidence from the recent trial, such as the flight logs from Epstein’s private planes listing famous passengers.

Meanwhile, Singh will speak with some of those who appear in Epstein and Maxwell’s Little Black Book of contacts, while also interviewing survivors about the role Maxwell played in the abuse that they faced, and speaking to a member of the jury about how the 12 made up their minds to convict Maxwell after 40 hours of deliberation.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh is an experienced journalist and broadcaster who currently serves as the Political Editor and newsreader/deputy presenter for Good Morning Britain, where she has worked since 2014.

She may also be familiar to viewers for her regular appearances on a range of entertainment shows – including participating in Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Advertisement

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile airs on Tuesday 18th January on ITV. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide.