Gemma Collins has been a part of the TV landscape for some time now. Having first made it big in The Only Way Is Essex in 2011, she has been a popular personality on screens ever since.

Please note: This article contains discussion of self-harm that some readers may find upsetting.

From her time in I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing on Ice, we all know Gemma, but viewers are about to learn a lot more about her, as she fronts an important documentary shedding light on her mental health and her struggles with self-harm.

It promises to be a powerful look at a serious issue and the show is set to air on Channel 4 this month.

Here is all we know about Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me.

When is Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me on?

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me will air on Wednesday 16th February at 9pm on Channel 4.

What is Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me about?

Gemma Collins will be talking about her mental health struggles over the years and her experiences with self-harm for two decades now.

It will be a frank and honest look at an issue that affects many and she will be talking in-depth about it with those closest to her.

Here is the official synopsis from Channel 4:

“With unrestricted access to Gemma’s life, this uncensored portrait reveals a very different and surprising side to a celebrity whom the public think they know, but who has kept the details of these struggles private until now.

“Through moving conversations with her therapist, family and friends, Gemma relives the episodes in which she cut herself and tries to understand the events in her life that led her to self-harm, set against a backdrop of soaring self-harm rates among young people.”

Is there a trailer?

Here is the trailer for you to watch below.

For more information and support on dealing with self-harm, please visit MIND or call MIND’s confidential Infoline on 0300 123 3393.

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me airs on Channel 4 and All 4 on Wednesday 16th February at 9pm.