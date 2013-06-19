Food Network and Travel Channel arrive on Virgin Media
Two of the biggest lifestyle channels are now available to cable customers in the UK
Food Network and Travel Channel are now available to Virgin Media pay-television customers, after a deal was struck between Scripps Networks Interactive and the UK cable provider.
Food Network, home to British food favourites Andy Bates and Reza Mahammad and US “food dudes” like Adam Richman (Man V. Food Nation) and Guy Fieri (Guy’s Big Bite), is now available on Virgin channel 287.
Newly rebranded Travel Channel, which showcases programming including Jonathan Phang’s Caribbean Cookbook, Bizarre Foods America with Andrew Zimmern, and International House Hunters, can be found on Virgin channel 288.
Jon Sichel, Managing Director of Scripps Networks UK/EMEA, said: "Our strategy is to make our award-winning content accessible to UK audiences via a variety of platforms and devices and we believe Virgin Media's pioneering TV platform will be the perfect combination to bring Virgin customers the best in lifestyle and entertainment programming."