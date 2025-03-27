Chronicling the journeys of various treasure hunters is this new three-part documentary, offering "a rare glimpse into a quest for a prize that was not only real but actually found and the mystery of where it may be hidden again".

So, what exactly was Fenn's treasure and who found it? Read on to learn more about the controversial story behind Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure.

What was Fenn's treasure?

Fenn's treasure is a collection of items that had been hidden in a 13th century Romanesque bronze chest, according to the Fenn's Treasure website.

The chest included Fenn's "20,000 word autobiography, a small silver bracelet set with 22 turquoise disc beads, 265 gold coins, gold nuggets, gemstones, carved jade Chinese faces, pre-Columbian cast gold animal figures, a 17th century gold emerald ring, a ladies gold dragon coat bracelet (inset with 254 rubies, six emeralds, two Ceylon sapphires, and numerous small diamonds), a Columbian Tairona and Sinu Indian necklace, and other times".

Who found Fenn's treasure?

In June 2020, a decade after it was hidden, Fenn's treasure was found by then 32-year-old Jack Stuef.

Writing on a blog post, Stuef said of finding the treasure: "The moment it happened was not the triumphant Hollywood ending some surely envisioned; it just felt like I had just survived something and was fortunate to come out the other end."

He continued: "This treasure hunt was the most frustrating experience of my life. There were a few times when I, exhausted, covered in scratches and bites and sweat and pine pitch, and nearing the end of my day’s water supply, sat down on a downed tree and just cried alone in the woods in sheer frustration."

Why did people think Fenn's treasure was a hoax?

The hunt for Fenn's treasure didn't come without its controversy, with five people dying while searching for it, which led to the New Mexico State Police chief asking Fenn to "call off the hunt".

Randy Bilyeu went missing while searching for the chest in 2016, and his body was later discovered.

Forrest Fenn's memoir The Thrill of the Chase. Netflix

After Fenn announced in June 2020 that the treasure had been found but the identity of the person who found it wasn't revealed, Randy's ex-wife Linda Bilyeu publicly stated she believed that Fenn's treasure was a hoax.

"I believe [Fenn] never hid the treasure," Linda Bilyeu said (per Westworld). "He needed attention and this is how he got it. Fenn needed more attention, which is why he said the treasure has been found with 'no proof'. Randy lost his life searching for 'nothing'."

Randy Bilyeau's death prompted the chief of police to call for an end to the treasure hunt, with Fenn responding at the time (via Daily Mail): "It is tragic that Randy was lost, and I am especially sorry for his two grown daughters. Accidents can happen anywhere. Randy may have had a heart attack or otherwise become incapacitated."

Stuef went public as the person who found the treasure in September 2020.

Where is Forrest Fenn now?

Shortly after the treasure was found, Forrest Fenn died at the age of 90. The antiques dealer died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe.

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.