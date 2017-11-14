What is it about?

The first series of Exodus, which captured the trials of migrants coming to Europe, often using their own cameraphones, won a Bafta for best factual series earlier this year. The second series follows what happens to people who have reached Europe but, with borders reinforced, are now stranded in a dehumanising limbo.

Is Hassan Akkad in this series?

More like this

Akkad, a Syrian refugee who filmed his journey to Europe in series one, is now actually working as a producer on the show.

What was the first series like?

Read our Q&A with the director James Bluemel, where he explains how the documentary was filmed and how it could have prevented Brexit, here.

Is there a trailer for series two?

Advertisement

Yes, here you go…