Exclusive – Darren Campbell opens up about having “a gang life and a track life” in clip for BBC documentary

Following Britain’s all-time low performance in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics – where it finished 36th – a mission to rebuild the nation’s sporting prowess got underway ahead of the Sidney games in 2000.

Advertisement

That’s the subject of BBC One’s upcoming three-part series, Gold Ruch: Our Race to Olympic Glory.

The sports doc sees top athletes such as Dame Kelly Holmes, Chris Hoy, Linford Christie and Darren Campbell recount their experiences of the Sydney games, which saw Britain climb up to 10th in the medal table in just four years.

But for Olympic sprinter Campbell, there was a lot more to the journey than just training. Take a look in the exclusive clip below:

Campbell, who dropped the baton in the Atlanta relay, opened up about growing up in poverty in Manchester, and how, at one point, he had “a gang life” and “a track life.”

But having track legend Linford Christie’s support changed everything. Christie, who has won 24 medals across his stellar career, talks about taking Campbell under his wing, and how he helped him learn from his mistakes.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It certainly worked, as Campbell and his team went on to beat the record set by Christie in the 1993 World Championships, and won a silver medal at the 2000 Olympics.

As well as Campbell’s extraordinary story to Sydney victory, the upcoming documentary will also take viewers all the way to the London 2012 Olympics, and how Team GB became the worthy sports contender it is today.

Advertisement

Gold Rush: Our Race to Olympic Glory airs on Monday 5th July at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.